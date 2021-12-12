Brendan M. O’rourke Sells 3,633 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $171.93 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.