Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $630.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $48.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $631.68. 5,707,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

