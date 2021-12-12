Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report sales of $564.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.86 million and the highest is $568.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.342 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.