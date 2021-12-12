Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $536.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $552.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

