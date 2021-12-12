Brokerages Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astra Space.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

