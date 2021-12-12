Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce $16.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.13 million and the highest is $16.51 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 737,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

