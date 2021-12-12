Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

LTCH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 712,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12. Latch has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $758,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

