Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

ORRF opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

