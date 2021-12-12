Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report sales of $19.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.77 million and the lowest is $17.65 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 44,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.83.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,554. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

