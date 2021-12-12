Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

