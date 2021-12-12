Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.94 Million

Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $720.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $725.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $698.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,728,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,423,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,638,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

