Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 5,514,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Workhorse Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

