Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) PT at GBX 8,660

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,660 ($114.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday.

Croda International stock opened at £104.10 ($138.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,368.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,488.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a 1 year high of £104.95 ($139.17). The company has a market cap of £14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total value of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

