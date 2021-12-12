Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $58.90

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,295. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

