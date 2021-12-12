Brokerages Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) PT at $16.58

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDI. Bank of America cut their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. Analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

