Brokerages Set TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) PT at $12.14

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 1,087,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

