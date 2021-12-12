Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $73.10

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.10.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,074. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

