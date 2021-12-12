Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target at $39.75

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

WKME opened at $19.00 on Thursday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in WalkMe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

