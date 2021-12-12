Brokers Offer Predictions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of IONS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

