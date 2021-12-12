BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo (TSE:MOGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Mogo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Mogo stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 321,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,031. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.95 million and a PE ratio of -39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

