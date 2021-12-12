C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $104.59, with a volume of 141814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

