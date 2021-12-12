C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,306. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

