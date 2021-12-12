Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

