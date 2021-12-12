Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 25,507 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

GILD opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

