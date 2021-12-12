Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 7,698 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Assurant worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $78,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIZ opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

