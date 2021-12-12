Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
