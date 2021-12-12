Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

