Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 314,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,771. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Calix has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,751,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

