Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO Sells $6,045,411.19 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE CPT opened at $173.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.45.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 138.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 180.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
