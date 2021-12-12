Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO Sells $6,045,411.19 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CPT opened at $173.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 138.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 180.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

