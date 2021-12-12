Canaccord Genuity Raises Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target to GBX 318

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.22) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

PFG opened at GBX 349 ($4.63) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market capitalization of £885.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

