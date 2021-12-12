Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €180.00 ($202.25) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €171.43 ($192.62).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX stock opened at €171.00 ($192.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and a PE ratio of 64.67. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €105.40 ($118.43) and a fifty-two week high of €202.00 ($226.97).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.