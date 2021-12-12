CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 2,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

