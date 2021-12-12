Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $397,757.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,625,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

