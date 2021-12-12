Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.92

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 26170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

