Centrica’s (CNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 100 ($1.33) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.01) to GBX 112 ($1.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 67.76 ($0.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.93).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

