Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Century Casinos also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,923. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $397.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

