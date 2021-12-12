Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

