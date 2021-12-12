Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Amundi acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

