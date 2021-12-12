Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

