Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

