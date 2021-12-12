CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 269,613 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.
The company has a market cap of C$471.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
