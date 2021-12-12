CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 269,613 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$471.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,984.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.