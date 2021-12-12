Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 95 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Acas LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

