Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.