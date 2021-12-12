Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $974,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $746.05 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $749.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

