Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,910 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

