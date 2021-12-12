Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.