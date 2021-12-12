Chia Network Price Tops $101.75 (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $101.75 or 0.00202628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $258.20 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00059519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.56 or 0.08186032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,066.65 or 0.99706016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,537,672 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.