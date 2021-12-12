Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.89.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

