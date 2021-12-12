Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.89.
Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
