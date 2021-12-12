CloakCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,595.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $2,595.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00011758 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,733,471 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.