Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,351.00

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC on exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a market cap of $590,216.11 and $66,351.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.