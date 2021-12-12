Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

CLPBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,108. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

